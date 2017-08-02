Formation of new Cabinet postponed for a day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): The oath-taking ceremony of the

new federal cabinet has been postponed for a day, as

consultations in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

leadership continued for selection of suitable candidates.

An oath-taking ceremony was scheduled here at the

President House Wednesday evening at 1830 hours, however by

midday the Aiwan-e-Sadr announced postponement of the event,

now likely to be held on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,

who took oath of his office on Tuesday after securing 221

votes in the House of 342, met the former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Murree for consultations on the new

Cabinet.

The 43-member cabinet of Nawaz Sharif included twenty

federal ministers, nine ministers of state, five advisers and

nine special assistants to the prime minister.