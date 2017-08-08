Forests provide optimum shield against climate risks: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Federal Climate Change Minister

on Tuesday said that all-out efforts are being taken to boost

Pakistan’s climate resilience by re-vitalising forestry sector.

“We cannot protect the country from devastating impacts

of global warming-induced climate change, as long as our forests

continue to remain chopped down”, he added.

“Forests are the best way to achieve enhanced climate

resilience against fallouts of the climate change impacts,” he

told a national consultative meeting on the World Bank-funded

programme called REDD+(Reducing Emissions from Deforestation

and Forest Degradation) held here.

The event was attended by forest experts from different

countries and from different parts of the country, who

discussed various technical and policy options to boost

country’s tree cover as a part of the country’s climate

resilience efforts.

REDD+ is a UN-led mechanism that aims for countries’

efforts to reduce heat trapping carbon emissions from

deforestation and forest degradation and foster conservation,

sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest

carbon stocks.

The minister told the participants that international

studies show that deforestation and land degradation accounts

for a major share in overall global carbon emissions annually.

“Most people assume that global warming is caused by

burning oil, gas and coal. But in fact between 25 and 30

percent of the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere

each year or estimated 1.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide – is

caused by deforestation, mainly the cutting and burning of

forests, every year.”

However, the same amount of carbon climate-altering

carbon dioxide gases released from fossil fuel burning

through any source can be removed from the atmosphere to

stabilize the climate change by halting deforestation, he

added.

Quoting studies of the UN’s Food and Agriculture

(FAO), Mushahidullah Khan said that trees are 50 percent

carbon but when they are chopped down or burned, the

carbon dioxide they store makes its way back into

the air.

Besides, around 13 million hectares of forests

worldwide are lost annually, almost entirely in the

tropics, most of it occurs in Africa, Latin America

and Southeast Asia.

He told the participants that an ambitious World

Bank-funded US $3.8 million REDD+ programme has already

been launched in the country that will help forest owners

to access money for forest protection and controlling

their shrinkage.

The minister pointed out that lack of access to energy

for cooking and heating in households, illegal tree cutting,

population growth and associated wood demand surge, changes

in land cover for non-forestry uses, land erosion and

degradation are among major causes of deforestation in the

country.

However, the Mushahidullah Khan stressed,

“Controlling deforestation in the country is not possible

without increasing access to renewable and alternative energy

sources, particularly for cooking and heating in households,

reducing occurrence of land erosion and landslides by

strengthening forested mountain slopes with vegetation cover

and increasing public awareness about positive effects of forests

on overall environment, human health and biodiversity.”

He also urged the provincial and federal representatives

of the forest departments to join the climate change ministry’s

efforts for implementing national forest policy that aims to halt

deforestation and inject new life in the ailing forestry sector.

Meanwhile, the minister cautioned that involvement of

local and indigenous forest community, community-based

organizations, and educational institutions is key to bringing

new life into the country’s unwell forestry sector.