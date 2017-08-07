Forensic Science Lab to further improve NAB’s performance

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability
Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Monday said Forensic Science
Lab (FSL) would help investigate corruption cases not only for
Bureau but also for other law enforcement agencies.
Using this facility, the Investigation Officers
(IOs)/Prosecutors, probing corruption cases, would produce better
and quick results.
The Chairman was addressing NAB officers after reviewing
progress of Forensic Science Lab.
He said the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) is established in
Islamabad with three sections i.e. Digital Forensics, Fingerprint
Forensics and Questioned Documents.
Establishment of Forensic Lab will help in retrieving of
documents from electronic devices like Cell Phones, Computers,
iPads and networks and its preservation, to determine authorship of
questioned hand writing, identity questioned typescripts and printed
documents, to detect forgeries in questioned documents, to determine
interpolation, additions or overwriting and substitution of papers,
and to work on Questioned Fingerprints for comparison and/or
identification purposes.
He said US Embassy has recently provided a Video Spectral
Comparator 8000, state-of-the-art forensics document analyzer that
will assist the NAB with identifying fraudulent documents, including
travel and identity documents, banknotes, checks, and official
letters.
Qamar Zaman said the VSC 8000 is the first-of-its-kind in
Pakistan.
Enumerating the achievements and initiatives, the Chairman
said the NAB is striving to rid nation of corruption and corrupt
practices by adopting zero tolerance policy. He said a
concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced as
investigation officers and prosecution are working as a team to
ensure transparency and unbiased investigations.
He said corruption is a plague that has a wide range of
corrosive effects on societies. Historically, it is evident that
only those nations have developed and remained successful which have
rooted out menace of corruption.
“In a similar manner, if we in Pakistan want to become a
developed nation it can only be possible if we uproot corruption
from our society and show zero tolerance against corruption,” he
added.
He said NAB is trying to create awareness among the people
about effects of corruption. It is encouraging that for the first
time anti corruption has been made a part of development agenda in
the context of governance.
“Our experience at fighting corruption has led us to understand
that enforcement alone cannot be cure to corruption. It requires a
coordinated and a concerted effort with a three pronged strategy of
Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement,” he said.
Forensic Science Lab to further improve NAB’s performance
ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability