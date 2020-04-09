Forensic analysis of sugar and wheat crisis inquiry report to reveal more facts: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the forensic analysis of the inquiry report on sugar and wheat crisis, which was made public by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would help reveal more facts about the crisis.

Speaking in a private television talk show, he said holding any inquiry into the sugar and wheat crisis and then making it public was very important, and depicted a very positive change in the traditional political mindset.

The inquiry report also revealed the incompetence of the country’s procuring agencies, he added.

To a question about Jahangir Tareen’s role in bringing the elected representatives to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) fold, which led to the formation of PTI government, the president acknowledged his contribution, mentioning that at the end it was the party’s leadership, which attracted the people.

Dr Alvi, in response to another question, said it did not matter whether it was parliamentary democracy or any other system, what mattered was a sincere, true and competent leadership, who could steer the country out of challenges.

At the same time, he, however, was supportive of the Pakistan’s parliamentary democratic system.

The president, to a question, said he did not see any danger for the PTI-led government. He also rejected the rumour of having received a summary from the prime minister for dissolving the National Assembly.

To another query, he said the government should complete its five-year term.

With reference to narrow majority of government in the parliament and non-cooperation of opposition parties in the legislation process, President Alvi said it was the reason that ordinances were issued to run the affairs.

To a question, he said it was not easy to roll back the 18th Constitutional Amendment politically. It was due to the 18th Amendment that the provinces, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enhanced their healthcare capacity and took active measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relpying to a query, he said the instrument of cabinet was very important in decision-making. Regular cabinet meetings during the present government were helping in taking important decisions.

To a question, the president said corruption was a worldwide phenomenon, but its proportion in Pakistan was comparatively big. It was unfortunate that the people involved in loot and plunder of the national wealth were not punished and got free.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan took strict action against his own party’s members when he had come to know about their malpractice in the Senate elections.

To a question, the president said he had regular exchange of views with Prime Minister Imran Khan and was often consulted by the prime minister on important matters not just because of his position but as a friend.

To another question, Dr Alvi said he did not see any conspiracy behind the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

He expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan, after fighting and winning the war against Covid-19 with unity and resolve, would emerge as a great nation.

President Alvi said the distribution of Rs 12,000 each among 12 million families would make a difference in the lives of poor badly affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus.

He said Pakistan being an agrarian country was fortunate of having ample food stocks.

The president viewed that the outbreak of coronavirus would also help strengthen the healthcare system in the country.

He lauded the contribution of media in creating awareness about the Covid-19 and also supporting the government’s fund-raising campaign. The country’s religious scholars, he said, also contributed a lot in the fight against coronavirus.

The president referred to his visit to Lahore on Wednesday and said he was very satisfied and impressed by the measures taken by the Punjab government to tackle the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

To a question, he said he was working on different issues and subjects, including the promotion of artificial intelligence, tackling women issues, promoting education and taking care of the problems of people with disabilities.

President Alvi said as mortality rate due to the breast cancer was high in Pakistan when compared with other countries, his wife was also contributing towards creating awareness about breast cancer in the country.