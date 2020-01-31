Foreigners in Beijing reminded to avoid going to crowded places in view of coronavirus

BEIJING, Jan 31 (APP)::The Beijing Municipality on Friday advised the foreigners based in the Chinese capital to actively cooperate with epidemic prevention and control work carried out by it and try to avoid going to crowded places or participating in collective activities.

In a letter to non-Chinese citizens, it also stressed that if it was necessary to go, wear a medical or surgical mask and also asked them to stay at homes and register with the community where they live if they had recently visited or came to Beijing with high-endemic areas.

For the medical treatment in a timely manner as up to now, Beijing had identified 101 hot clinics and 20 designated hospitals for treatment at two levels in the urban area of Beijing.

The foreigners had been advised to go to a fever clinic in time if they had symptoms such as fever, cough, chest tightness, and fatigue.

Citizens Service Hotline for information on the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection was available for in English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Arabic.

It may be mentioned in response to the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection, Beijing has launched a first-level response mechanism for public health emergencies on January 24, and various epidemic prevention and control efforts were being carried out in an orderly manner.