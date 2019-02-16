Foreign secretary trashes Indian allegations over Pulwama attack

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Saturday said that Indian claims regarding Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), were based upon contradictory and unverified social media contents which

had no grounds.

She was sharing Pakistan’s perspective with ambassadors from non-permanent members of the UNSC on unfounded allegations by the Indian government following Pulwama attack, Spokesperson for Foreign Office Dr Mohammad Faisal on his twitter account posted.

Briefing ambassadors, the foreign secretary pointed out known tactics of India to divert global attention from the gross human rights violations in IoK.

She emphasized upon the importance of implementing UNSC resolution on Kashmir, Dr Faisal further tweeted.

In her meeting with ambassadors from the European Union, Tehmina Janjua underscored Pakistan’s position on Pulwama attack and categorically rejected Indian government’s allegations against Pakistan.

She further raised the issue of gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In the IoK, years of unabated rights violations had alienated Kashmiris. It was preposterous to think that Pakistan could be “isolated”, Dr Faisal in series of tweets quoted the foreign secretary as saying.