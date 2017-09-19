Foreign Secretary meets US Under Secretary of State New York

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19, (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and US

Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon agreed in New York to remain engaged at all levels in the coming days.

According to a message received here Tuesday, Ms. Janjua arrived in New

York on Sunday night to attend the 72nd UNGA session. In a meeting with the Under Secretary, the Foreign Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on the new strategy and emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is a high priority for Pakistan.

Discussions between Foreign Secretary Janjua and Under Secretary

Shannon were held in a frank and cordial manner and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, also attended the meeting.

She stressed that intra-Afghan dialogue is vital for bringing lasting

peace to the country and the region. Pakistan would continue to play a facilitating role for a peaceful Afghanistan.

On Pakistan-US relations, the Foreign Secretary said that Pakistan had

always considered relations with the US as one of its most important relationships. There was a desire on Pakistan’s part to build this relationship further to the mutual benefit of both countries based on mutual trust and respect.

Recent statements by the US had evoked strong public reaction in

Pakistan. However, both countries could work together to attain common objectives such as defeating Daesh in Afghanistan and the region.