Foreign Secretary in Kabul for inaugural session of peace action plan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua Sunday arrived in Kabul along with a 28-member delegation to participate in the inaugural session of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

In her opening remarks to the media, the foreign secretary said their arrival in Afghan capital just two days before the general elections in Pakistan showed their commitment to APAPPS, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said on his Twitter handle.