Foreign Secretary holds bilateral talks with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and

Chinese Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Kong Xuangyou have

agreed to enhance policy communication and coordination in the emerging global and regional situation.

On third and final day of her visit to China, the Foreign Secretary during a meeting with Kong, discussed regional and international issues, including the situation in South Asia and Afghanistan, a Foreign Office statement said here Wednesday.

They shared the commitment to continue close coordination in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and Shanghai

Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Foreign Secretary offered Pakistan’s full cooperation during China’s chairmanship of SCO, including for the

SCO Summit to be held in Beijing next year.

During the wide-ranging consultations covering all aspects of

bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, including defence &

security cooperation, bilateral trade and China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), the two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of

high-level bilateral exchanges and visits.

They agreed on the need to hold various bilateral consultative mechanisms, including the strategic dialogue at an early date.