Foreign secretary calls on Sri Lankan president

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP)::Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Tuesday called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in his office in Colombo.

According to a message received here from Colombo, the foreign secretary highlighted the immense goodwill for Sri Lanka in Pakistan which continued to encourage to further strengthen and deepen their bilateral relations.

She also expressed Pakistan’s desire to especially expand the trade relations between the two countries.

The Sri Lankan president said that the feelings were reciprocal in Sri Lanka for Pakistan and he looked forward to deepen and broaden the interaction with Pakistan.