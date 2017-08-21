Foreign secretary calls on Chinese state councilor

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Monday
called on Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the start of her three-day visit to China.
The foreign secretary during the meeting, reaffirmed that friendship
with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and reiterated Pakistan’s support for China on its core issues, a foreign office statement said.
The state souncilor noted that the recent visit of Chinese vice Premier
Wang Yang to Pakistan to participate in celebrations commemorating the 70th
anniversary of independence on August 14, was in keeping with the long-standing traditions of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.
Both sides acknowledged that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
is the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and early completion of projects would bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.
The foreign secretary and state councillor discussed regional and
international situation.
She also briefed about the grave situation of Kashmiri people in Indian
Occupied Kashmir.
Following her meeting with the state councillor, she addressed
researchers, scholars and academics at the China Institute of
International Studies on “Foreign policy of Pakistan and regional and
global situation,” which was followed by an interactive question and answer
session.
