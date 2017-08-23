Foreign Secretary calls on Chinese FM, discusses situation in Occupied Kashmir

BEIJING, Aug 23 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has called on

the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the entire gambit of bilateral relations, regional, global issues, as well as the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s continuing and firm support

to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative friendship with Pakistan, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

He lauded Pakistan’s contributions and great sacrifices made in the

fight against terrorism, adding that the international community should fully recognize these efforts.

The Foreign Secretary, currently on a visit to China, while underlining

the importance of Pakistan-China friendship, reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest.

She said that the recent visit of Vice Premier Wang Yang on the occasion of 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, had further solidified the time tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan and China agreed to continue close consultations on efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Trilateral Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s meeting.