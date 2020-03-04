Foreign Secretary briefs OIC ambassadors on situation in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday briefed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassadors on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The foreign secretary rejected false narrative of ‘normalcy in the occupied valley and highlighted threat to peace & security due to the ongoing Indian repression, Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Aisha Farooqui said in a tweet.

The foreign secretary stressed implementation of the UNSC and OIC resolutions for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue.

He also highlighted targeted violence against the Muslims and desecration of mosques in India by armed mobs.