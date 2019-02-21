Foreign polo players praise hospitality, level of polo in Pakistan

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):Foreign polo players, who are here to take part in the high-goal season of Pakistan polo, have said that they are enjoying their tour to Pakistan as well as level of its polo, which has been improving gradually.

Talking to media here on Thursday at Lahore Polo Club, where not a single match of the historical Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup 2019 was played for the third consecutive day due to continuous rains and wet outfields, Argentine’s Juan Cruz Losada has said that he has been taking part in Pakistan polo season for the last many years and as always, this year’s season is also very challenging as well as entertaining.