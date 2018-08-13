Foreign players to start arriving from Sep 7 for Int’l Squash tournaments

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Foreign players will be arriving in Pakistan from September 7 to feature in the International Men and Women Squash tournaments to take place here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official said Chief of the Air Staff (COAS) International Men Squash and Pakistan International Women Squash tournaments will be played here from September 10 to 14.

“A Malaysian player will arrive here on September 7 while Egyptian players will land here on September 8 and other foreign players will be coming on September 9,” he said.

He said the Men’s event has a cash award of US$ 30,000 while women’s event carries prize money of US$ 10,000.

“The foreign players from 6 countries to participate in the tournaments include Austria, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Egypt, Iran, Thailand and Netherlands,” he said and added that the top seed in mens event will be Hong Kong’s Leo Au while Egypt’s Rowan will be the top seed in female event.