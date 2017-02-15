Foreign Office calls in Afghan DHM, registers concern over terrorist attacks on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Afghan Deputy Head of Mission (DHM), Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi Wednesday was called-in to the Foreign Office by Additional Secretary (UN&EC) for registering concern over terrorist attacks on Pakistan by Jumaat-ul-Ahrar from Afghanistan, foreign Office said in a statement.

The Afghan DHM was conveyed the grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on its soil by the terrorist outfit, Jumaat-ul-Ahrar’s (JuA) sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

Attention of the DHM was also drawn to the earlier actionable intelligence shared by Pakistan’s authorities with the Afghan side.

Afghanistan was urged to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and handlers operating from its territory.

An Aide-Memoire containing details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information was also shared with the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission.