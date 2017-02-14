Foreign navies’ participation in AMAN-17 reflects trust in Pakistan: PM

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that the participation of a large number of foreign navies at Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 was reflective of confidence of world navies in Pakistan.

The AMAN-17 came to its conclusion with spectacular sea maneuvers and Fleet Review in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday amid a joint resolve of 37 countries – ‘Together for Peace.’

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the chief guest on the occasion, said a Pakistan Navy press release issued here.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Prime Minister lauded the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy for the successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-17, which is a manifestation of Pakistan’s policy of constructive engagement with the comity of nations for peace and stability in the maritime commons.

The Prime Minister said with this state of operational readiness, Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and committed to ensuring seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

Thirty-seven countries participated in the Multinational Naval Exercise, AMAN-17 which was conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from February 11 to 12 and the sea phase from February 13 to 14.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, the Prime Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

Defence Minister, Secretary Defence, Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Sri Lankan Naval Chief, National Security Advisor to PM, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Diplomats and other high ranking civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the overall conduct and operational perspective of the exercise and was given a detailed account of the sea based activities.

The chief guest witnessed different operational serials of the exercise conducted at sea by participating naval ships, aircraft, helicopters and PAF fighter jets. These serials comprised replenishment of men and material from one ship to another, Rockets Depth Charge (RDC) firing and surface to surface firing on pre-determined targets.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also presented an impressive fly past by various aircraft and helicopters of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating countries including Japanese P3C Orion aircraft.

In the end, all participating ships of different countries skimmed past PNS NASR in a column formation and presented salute to the dignitary.

All the coalition ships also formed up for traditional ‘AMAN Formation’ to signify unity and harmony amongst the participating nations against seaward crimes and maritime terrorism.

The harbour phase comprised International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, call ons, International Band Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration. Whereas, the sea phase included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalised during harbour phase.