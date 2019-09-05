Foreign Ministers of KSA, UAE call on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 5 (APP):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Adel Ahmed M. Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of United Arab (UAE) Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were discussed, a media release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

COAS highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with Kingdon of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.