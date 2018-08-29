Foreign Minister solicits WB’s support for new government’s development priorities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday thanked the World Bank for its continued support to Pakistan since 1952, and solicited the bank’s support for development priorities of the new government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the World Bank Regional Vice President Hartwig Schaefer, who called on him here in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The vice president felicitated the foreign minister on assumption of office as well as the formation of new government.

Views were exchanged on matters of significance to the new government including education, agriculture and rural development with special emphasis on regional connectivity as well as the World Bank’s collaboration in CASA-1000 and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (Peshawar-Torkhum-Kabul Motorway).

The World Bank agreed to collaborate with the Agriculture Task Force for reformation and restructuring of the agriculture sector.

In addition they also discussed challenges to the Indus Water system due to construction of reservoirs and to address these issues through the good offices of the World Bank.

The foreign minister also shared the prime minister’s vision of a “peaceful neighbourhood.”

The vice president assured the bank’s support for the economic development, role in resolution of challenges to Indus Water treaty and reformation of agriculture sector in line with the vision of the new government.