Foreign Minister Qureshi meets Uzbek counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a bilateral meeting with the his counterpart from Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The two sides held meaningful discussions in all areas of bilateral cooperation including political, security and defence cooperation, regional connectivity, peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan as well as trade, tourism and investment promotion, a Foreign Office statement said.

The foreign minister also briefed his counterpart about the new visa-facilitation process launched by Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan would also be included in the visa-facilitation programs currently extended to different countries by Uzbekistan.

The two foreign ministers also welcomed the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides in the last few months and undertook to upgrade bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.