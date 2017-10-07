Foreign Minister meets US National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Lt. General McMaster at the White House and discussed bilateral relations and regional situation in the South Asian region.

The two leaders discuss ways in which the two countries could promote mutually beneficial cooperation. They also discussed regional situation particularly Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister briefed Gen. McMaster about Pakistan’s perspective on the US strategy and stressed the importance that Pakistan attaches to peace in Afghanistan. He also emphasized the need to working together for regional peace and stability.