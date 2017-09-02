Foreign minister greets people on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Sept 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif has extended heartfelt felicitations to the people on the
auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
According to Foreign Office, the minister in his message has
said that Eid-ul-Azha imbibes the spirit of sacrifice and
sharing.
He said “Today the spirit of sacrifice, resilience and hard
work of the Pakistani people has placed Pakistan on the path
to economic and social prosperity.”
“I would also like to appreciate Pakistanis abroad, who
continue to prove their mettle in their respective professions,
positively contributing to the country of their residence and
their motherland, Pakistan” , he added.
He said “As Eid Ul Azha is celebrated around the world today,
let us not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue
to be subjected to atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Since 1947, around a million Kashmiris have been martyred, tens of
thousands maimed, blinded and Kashmiri women dishonored.”
“Kashmiris face forced disappearances and fake encounters.
Kashmiris remain undeterred and continue to strive for their
rights.The people and Government of Pakistan will extend moral,
political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and take
up their case with the International Community, ” he added.
He said “We pray for our Kashmiri brethren while urging the
International community to step forward to end the repression
perpetrated against them by Indian occupation forces in IOK.”
“I also salute our valiant armed forces for their immeasurable
sacrifices in fighting terrorism and protecting the frontiers
against any aggression.”
“At this Eid ul Azha, I am convinced that Pakistan will
continue to achieve success and prosperity.”
He said :”I wish Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak to all my Pakistani
brethren and Muslims across the world.”
