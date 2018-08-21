Foreign Minister felicitates nation at Eid

MULTAN, Aug 21 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has felicitated the nation on Eidul Azha, urging them to celebrate it with religious zeal and zest.

In a message to the nation, the foreign minister said Eidul Azha is the name of rendering sacrifices.

He said, “We can relish Eid celebrations only when we take care of Allah’s rights as well as people’s rights.”

Shah Mahmood said the country is facing numerous challenges for which the nation should stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan who has laid down a roadmap of ridding of the problems.

The country is undergoing hard times, he said and added that they are ready to render any sort of sacrifice to bring the country out of crises.