Foreign Minister congratulates new Secretary General of SCO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has congratulated new Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Vladimor Norov on assuming the post.

Additional Secretary and National Coordinator of Pakistan for SCO, Zahoor Ahmed, who met the new Secretary General of SCO on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of National Coordinators in the SCO Secretariat, Beijing handed him over a letter of the Foreign Minister congratulating the Secretary General on assuming his post.