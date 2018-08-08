Foreign Minister clarifies news regarding exploration of oil reserves in Pakistan deep sea

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Clarifying the news regarding exploration of oil reserves in Pakistani deep sea, Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon on Wednesday said the drilling was yet to start.

“On my return to Islamabad, a statement in Dawn newspaper dated August 4, was brought to my attention which required elucidation,” the Foreign Minister said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

“For information, ExxonMobil has purchased a block of Pakistani deep sea drilling rights off the Indus delta for exploration. Their drilling is yet to start as depths are very intense but they are very hopeful of success in discovering a big cache of oil,” he said.

“While the situation is not only good news and hopefully rewarding to Pakistan, anything further should not be added and may not be construed by my talk at the FPCCI etc.,” the Foreign Minister added.