Foreign military officers praise China’s practical development plans

BEIJING, Nov 1:(APP): Foreign military officers participating in a symposium praised China’s grand and practical development plans in the military and other fields mapped out by the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress.

More than 100 senior military officers from about 80 different countries who studied at China’s National Defense University (NDU) of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) shared their thoughts about the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the nation’s military reform, Global Times reported on Wednesday.

At the symposium in NDU’s International College of Defense Studies (ICDS), Beijing, 16 foreign officers from countries including Pakistan, Italy, Brazil, Iran, Nigeria and the Philippines gave presentations about their understanding of the work report of the 19th National Congress of the CPC delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and also their analysis of China’s foreign and defense policies in regards to their own respective regions.

These senior foreign officers are mostly brigadier generals, colonels or commodores from Southeast Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

They were selected by their countries and sent to ICDS for strategic and defense studies courses. The training duration is normally one year.

ICDS has trained at least 10,000 foreign military officers from 160 countries over the past six decades. Many of its alumni rose to becoming military leaders or high ranking government officials, including eight state leaders such as late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

“Learning to know the CPC is essential for the international community to understand China,” Major General Xu Hui, commandant of the ICDS of NDU, said to those foreign military officers during his opening remark at the event.

The participants spoke highly of China’s development and reform led by the CPC, and the contributions that China continues to make to the world.

“China’s increasing military presence around the world will benefit the world order, and for local countries, the PLA would be more welcomed than other major power’s military forces in many regions,” said Captain Shafquat Hussain Akhtar from Pakistani Navy.

Foreign officers attending ICDS not only study modern China and its military, but also have the opportunity to learn Chinese history.

Before the 19th CPC National Congress, ICDS arranged for these foreign officers to visit Yan’an in Shaanxi Province, considered the “holy land” of China’s communist revolution.

“Chinese people should be proud of their country and their Party,” Brigade General Jean Farah from Lebanon said.

Farah added that, under the leadership of the CPC, 1.3 billion people are now united; other countries’ political parties cannot compare to the CPC in terms of governing such a huge country.

Captain Melded Yussuff from Nigerian Navy said that the CPC’s five-year plan is very impressive to him, because it can guarantee that China will achieve great goals step by step.

In his work report of the 19th CPC National Congress, Xi said that, by 2050, China will have become a great, modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

In 2016, Sino-Filipino relations were tense due to the South China Sea issue, but just one year later China had become the Philippines’ closest partner in both economic and security issues.

Lieutenant Colonel Reynaldo Gabiñete from the Philippine Air Force said, “With China’s sincere assistance and rapprochement on defense relations, defense cooperation between the two countries had been further strengthened, in particular, in the fight against terrorism, maritime cooperation focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, vital information sharing and anti-piracy operations among others, including anti-drug operations.