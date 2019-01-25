Foreign investors taking interest to invest in Pakistan

MIRPUR KHAS, Jan 25 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday said that as the present government has introduced fruitful and friendly polices under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign investors are taking keen interest to invest in different sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, the Minister said that the government was committed and taking solid measures for the strengthening of national economy, adding that Pakistan have great importance for United States and soon both heads of both the states will meet. He told the strategic relations between both countries would be more strong. The economy of the country now running on the right track, he added.