Foreign investment reaches $222.6 mln in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the

country surged by 162.8 per cent to $222.6 million in July 2017 as compared to the investment of $84.7 million during same month of previous year.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on

Wednesday, net FDI in food sector during July 2017, stood at $0.7 million while FDI in tobacco and cigarettes sectors, decreased to $1.8 million from $1.9 million in July, 2016.

Similarly, the FDI in textile sector also reduced to $1.4 million in

July 2017 from $4.2 million in same month of previous year.

Foreign Direct Investment in Chemicals increased from $1.9 million to

$4.9 million and the same in oil gas explorations sector also increased to $20 million from $7.2 million.

Investment in Power sector jumped to $56.6 million in July 2017 from

$26 million in same month of the preceding year, whereas in construction sector the investment surged to $20 million from $1.4 million.

Likewise, FDI in transport sector also witnessed upward trend as it

was recorded at $8.3 million in July 2017 while during same month of last year it was recorded at $1.4 million.