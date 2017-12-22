Foreign investment in Pakistan to strengthen economy: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Friday said direct foreign investment in Pakistan would further strengthen the national economy.

Pakistan was building confidence, trust besides encouraging the foreign investors to invest here, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ) had brought huge and massive investment in Pakistan, adding results of such investments would surface in a year or two.

After taking charge of Minister of State for Finance, he said priority would be given to industry, export and value added sectors to improve the national economy.