Foreign investment in Pakistan slightly rises

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Foreign investment in the country

recorded a small rise of 9 percent during financial year ended

June 30, 2017 after security situation improved and fresh inflows

from China crossing one billion dollars level.

Foreign investment in Pakistan during July 2016-June 2017

amounted to 2.157 billion dollars as against 1.976 billion dollars

of the preceding year, private news channel reported.

Major chunk of foreign investment arrived from China

amounting to 1.185 billion dollars during the preceding fiscal

year.

Second country which contributed most was Netherland which

bought Engro Foods worth 463 million dollars during the previous

year.

Another stepping stone which boosted the investment was

buying of Dwalance by Turkey group which helped improved flows

amounting to 135 million dollars.

Foreign outflow during the preceding year was 531 million

dollars as compared to 320 million dollars of the preceding year.