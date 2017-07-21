Foreign forces hatching conspiracy against PM for making CPEC, Gawadar Port: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif has said that some foreign forces were

hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for

making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar Port.

“Nawaz Sharif had taken strong steps on important issues

including making Pakistan a nuclear state, due to which,

international forces are against the PM,” he Friday said while talking

to a private news channel.

Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz

Sharif would also achieve success on economic front, he said.

Pakistan had achieved many success in war against terrorism,

he said.

To a question the minister said India was using the

soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Defence minister said enemies of Pakistan wanted to halt development

activities in the country.

“Economic sovereignty is imperative for Pakistan to get rid

of from foreign loans,” he said.

To another question about Joint Investigation Team report,

he said “We have expressed reservations over the process of JIT.”

He, however said the prime minister had made history for

presenting himself and his family before the JIT.

Army and judiciary, both were respectable national

institutions, he said.

He urged the political parties to demonstrate respect for national

institutions.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was making progress

in every field and it would also emerge as economic power following

the dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif.