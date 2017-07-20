Foreign forces hatching conspiracy against PM for making CPEC, Gawadar Port: Asif

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that some foreign forces were

hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for

making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar deep

sea Port.

“Nawaz Sharif had taken strong steps on important issues

including making Pakistan a nuclear state, due to which,

international forces are against the PM, ” he said while talking

to a private news channel.

Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz

Sharif would also achieve success on economic front, he said.

Pakistan had achieved many success in war against terrorism,

he said.

To a question the Minister said that India was using the

soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Defence Minister said that enemies of Pakistan do not want

to see progress, CPEC, Gawadar deep sea port and other development

activities in this region.

“Economic sovereignty was imperative for Pakistan to get rid

off from foreign loans, ” he said.

To another question about Joint Investigation Team report,

he said “We have expressed reservations over the process of JIT.”

He, however said the Prime Minister had made history for

presenting himself and his family before JIT.

Army and judiciary, both are respectable national

institutions, he said. He urged the political parties to

demonstrate respect for national institutions.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan was making progress

in every field and it will also emerge as economic power following

the dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif.