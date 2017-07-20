ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that some foreign forces were
hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for
making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar deep
sea Port.
“Nawaz Sharif had taken strong steps on important issues
including making Pakistan a nuclear state, due to which,
international forces are against the PM, ” he said while talking
to a private news channel.
Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz
Sharif would also achieve success on economic front, he said.
Pakistan had achieved many success in war against terrorism,
he said.
To a question the Minister said that India was using the
soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.
Defence Minister said that enemies of Pakistan do not want
to see progress, CPEC, Gawadar deep sea port and other development
activities in this region.
“Economic sovereignty was imperative for Pakistan to get rid
off from foreign loans, ” he said.
To another question about Joint Investigation Team report,
he said “We have expressed reservations over the process of JIT.”
He, however said the Prime Minister had made history for
presenting himself and his family before JIT.
Army and judiciary, both are respectable national
institutions, he said. He urged the political parties to
demonstrate respect for national institutions.
Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan was making progress
in every field and it will also emerge as economic power following
the dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif.
Foreign forces hatching conspiracy against PM for making CPEC, Gawadar Port: Asif
ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja