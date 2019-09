ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):The total liquid foreign reserves of country by September 20, was stood at US$15,772.6 million, where as the foreign reserves held by country was decreased by by US$135 million due to external debt payments.

According to the break-up of the foreign reserves position issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan was recorded at US$8,465.3 million.