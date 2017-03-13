Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Mar, 13, (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.4302 13.03.17

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH MARCH 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 15, 2017.

USD 104.8447

GBP 127.6590

EUR 111.2717

JPY 0.9089