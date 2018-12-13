KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8806
13.12.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH DECEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 17, 2018.
USD
138.8979
GBP
174.1502
EUR
157.2602
JPY
1.2239
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of