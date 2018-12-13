Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8806

13.12.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH DECEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 17, 2018.

USD

138.8979

GBP

174.1502

EUR

157.2602

JPY

1.2239