Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8891

10.12.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 12, 2018.

USD

138.8763

GBP

176.9840

EUR

157.9579

JPY

1.2311