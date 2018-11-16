KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8634
16.11.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 20, 2018.
USD
133.9852
GBP
172.4657
EUR
151.6712
JPY
1.1818
Foreign exchange rates
