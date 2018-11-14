Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Nov 14 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8580

14.11.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 16, 2018.

USD

133.9673

GBP

172.7776

EUR

150.4855

JPY

1.1739