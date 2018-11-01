Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Nov 1 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.7963

01.11.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 1ST NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 02, 2018.

USD

132.4671

GBP

168.7101

EUR

150.2839

JPY

1.1706