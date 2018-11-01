KARACHI, Nov 1 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.7963
01.11.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 1ST NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 02, 2018.
USD
132.4671
GBP
168.7101
EUR
150.2839
JPY
1.1706
Foreign exchange rates
