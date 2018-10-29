KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.7741
29.10.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH OCTOBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 31, 2018.
USD
132.4192
GBP
169.7614
EUR
150.6533
JPY
1.1826
Foreign exchange rates
