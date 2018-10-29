Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.7741

29.10.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH OCTOBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 31, 2018.

USD

132.4192

GBP

169.7614

EUR

150.6533

JPY

1.1826