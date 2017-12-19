Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.7744

19.12.2017

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH DECEMBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 21, 2017.

USD

110.4745

GBP

147.5939

EUR

130.2273

JPY

0.9807