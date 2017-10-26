Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.5644

26.10.2017

CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH OCTOBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 30, 2017.

USD

105.4468

GBP

138.9789

EUR

124.0792

JPY

0.9234