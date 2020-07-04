Foreign dignitaries, EU envoys offer condolence over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):The foreign dignitaries and EU envoys and foreign missions of various countries in Pakistan has condoled the loss of precious lives in the tragic train incident that took place near Sheikhupura earlier the day.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck also condoled over the loss of lives in the tragic train-coach accident.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence to the grieved families of Sikh Yatris over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Sharing her thoughts with APP, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara extremely shocked and saddened by the news of train-coach accident in which 20 Sikh pilgrims lost their lives, she said that my condolences and sympathies go to the victims and their families and I wish a quick recovery of the injured.She has also prayed for the departed souls.

The Embassy of China in Pakistan also condoled over the loss of lives in the tragic accident.

“The Embassy is saddened at the tragic train accident in Punjab today that caused loss of lives. Our condolences and sympathies go to the victims and their families and we wish a quick recovery of the injured,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

At least 20 people died when the Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a coaster near Sheikhupura earlier in the day.The deceased mainly included Sikh pilgrims who were travelling home from Nankana Sahib.