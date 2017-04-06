Foreign delegations’ visits to Pakistan, manifestation of fast-growing bilateral relations: FO

ISLAMABAD, April 06 (APP): The visits of foreign delegations to Pakistan are manifestation of fast-growing bilateral relations of the country with international community.

This was stated by spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria during his weekly media briefing here Thursday.

He said, “The delegations from China, United Kingdom, Italy, Malaysia and Russia visited Pakistan last week for developing bilateral relations in the field of business, trade, defense, energy and culture.”

The spokesperson said that Pakistan attaches great importance to facilitate the movement of Afghan people to Pakistan for genuine purposes. He, however, said that the United Nation High Commission for Refugees should raise the amount to 400$ for each Afghan returnee for their smooth settlement in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question regarding Pak-Afghan border, he said, “Fencing is done on our side of the border for the safety and security of people, living on both sides of the border.”

He said that Pakistan desires to maintain peaceful relations with the neighboring countries.

Nafees Zakaria said that hundreds of innocent children and defenseless civilians were being mercilessly killed and deliberately targeted by the Indian forces in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“India makes ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in order to divert the attention of the international community from deteriorating situation of human rights violations in IoK,” he remarked.

Highlighting the role of media in projection of human rights violation in IoK, the spokesperson said the international community has realized the attitude of India, which poses threats to regional stability.

He said a delegation of British Parliamentarians is visiting Pakistan and AJK in connection with Kashmir issue and to gather information on human rights violations in IoK, perpetrated by the Indian forces.

Members of civil society and Human Rights activists have been undertaking activities to sensitize people on the grave human rights situation in the occupied valley, he added.

Regarding mediations on matters of concern between India and Pakistan especially at the backdrop of human rights violation in IoK, the spokesperson said, “We have already welcomed such mediations.” He said, “India usually reacts negatively towards such offers.”

Answering another question, the spokesperson said the Islamic Military Alliance for combating terrorism would bring the Muslim countries together against the menace of terrorism. “The alliance is not against any country”, he added.