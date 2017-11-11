Foreign delegation of youth conference meets Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Foreign and national delegations who

participated in Youth Conference in Lahore called upon Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Saturday.

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is a peaceful and prosperous country who maintains friendly and economic relationship with other countries. SAARC is the organization of South Asian countries and it has to play its effective role in the region’s peace and promotion of trade as well as solution for food security issue. We have to fight together against poverty, ignorance and unemployment and have to move forward by learning lessons from our past mistakes.

The SAARC countries should settle all their disputes and matters through negotiation as the use of power and wars is not a solution to

any problem. The neighbors need to move forward by adopting the

principles of peaceful and mutual respect, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan cherishes great relationship

with Russia, Nepal, Afghanistan and other countries. There is a two-way cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal.

During the destruction of the horrific earthquake in Kathmandu, Pakistan government provided full support for rescue operations there. Likewise, Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly Islamic countries. He

said extremism and terrorism have caused severe damage for both the countries so they have to deal with this menace jointly as a peace and prosperous Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan; similarly, a strong

and serene Pakistan is vital for Afghanistan.

He said that misunderstandings among both countries needed to be

wiped out through negotiations as Pakistan has been a host of 30 Lac

Afghan refugees over the past three decades and we are helping all

Afghan brothers in every way. He said that cooperation of Pakistan

and Australia exists in agriculture, livestock, energy and other

fields also thousands of Pakistani youth are studying at the University

of Australia.

Pakistan has been confronting severe energy crisis over the past several years and this problem of electricity shortage has affected

every sector of our life including industry, agriculture, education

and health. However, our government has worked hard to end the energy crisis and now prolonged load-shedding has become a matter of past,

he added.

CM further added, due to government measures the process of economic development in the country has increased. The agriculture and industrial sector is developing and creating new jobs opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that half of our population comprises women

and it is a known fact that without their participation it is not possible to achieve development goals. The government has taken concrete steps for women’s development and empowerment as female of Pakistan have the capabilities of playing their role in the development of education,

health, agriculture and other fields. He said that deserving students

have been provided with quality education through Punjab Educational Endowment Fund and now many of the PEEF scholars are playing their role

in different fields.

Foreign Delegation of Youth while sharing their views with CM said

that Pakistan is a beautiful country of loving people and they can never forget the love and hospitality of the people of Pakistan. They said that the love and respect they received here have made them change their perception about Pakistan and they are returning back with many beautiful memories from here. Lahore is a very beautiful city and you have made it the best city of the world. We are delighted to see the progress of Lahore and of course organizing Youth Conference in Lahore is a radiant step,

they added.

Shehbaz Sharif spoke different languages with foreign delegation including English, German, Russian, Arabic and Persian.

Provincial Ministers Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Jehangir Khanzada, Special Assistant Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan, Advisor Dr. Umar Saif, MPA Hina

Pervez Butt, Chairman Parson Punjab Commission for Women Development

Fauzia Waqar and other high officials were also present.