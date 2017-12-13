Foreign delegates start arriving for furniture expo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):High-level delegations belonging to the furniture industry of China, Turkey, Taiwan, Thailand and other countries have started arriving Lahore on a week-long visit to participate in the three-day 9th National Interiors Pakistan Exhibition commencing from Dec 15 at Expo Center Lahore.

Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, in a press statement received here said that all the foreign delegations were visiting Pakistan on the invitation of FPC and the council will bear their all expenses, including boarding, lodging, transportation and travelling.

He elaborated that main purpose behind extending invitations was to introduce handmade best quality solid wood furniture products to the foreign investors and importers. “Special extra-ordinary arrangements have been made to facilitate all the foreign visitors,” he added.

He further said that in order to ensure quick flow of information, a special desk had been set up for print and electronic media.

He said more than 100 leading local companies and interior designers would display their products, while as many as 200,000 to 250,000 people were expected to visit this mega event.

Pakistan’s wood industry is well developed and captures 95 percent of the country’s total market of furniture.

The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture, with Chiniot, alone meeting 80 percent of furniture demands in the country. Gujrat, with world-class furniture, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi are other important centers.