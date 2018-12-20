KARACHI, Dec 20 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
ETHERIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 20-12-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.5420% PA
3.2920% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.6264% PA
3.3764% PA
For 12 months
2.8113% PA
3.6863% PA
For 2 Years
2.8113% PA
4.1863% PA
For 3 Years
2.8113% PA
4.4363% PA
For 4 years
2.8113% PA
4.6863% PA
For 5 years
2.8113% PA
4.8113% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 20-12-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.6560% PA
1.4040% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.7708% PA
1.5208% PA
For 12 Months
0.9108% PA
1.7858% PA
For 2 Years
0.9108% PA
2.2858% PA
For 3 Years
0.9108% PA
2.5358% PA
For 4 years
0.9108% PA
2.7858% PA
For 5 years
0.9108% PA
2.9108% PA
EURO
VALUE 20-12-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.0997% PA
0.8497% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0651% PA
0.8151% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0361% PA
0.8389% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0361% PA
1.3389% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0361% PA
1.5889% PA
For 4 years
-0.0361% PA
1.8389% PA
For 5 years
-0.0361% PA
1.9639% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 20-12-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1572% PA
0.5928% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2480% PA
0.5020% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1488% PA
0.7262% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1488% PA
1.2262% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1488% PA
1.4762% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1488% PA
1.7262% PA
For 5 years
-0.1488% PA
1.8512% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Dec 20 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee