KARACHI, Nov 9 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
ETHERIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 09-11-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.3511% PA
3.1011% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.5935% PA
3.3435% PA
For 12 months
2.8751% PA
3.7501% PA
For 2 Years
2.8751% PA
4.2501% PA
For 3 Years
2.8751% PA
4.5001% PA
For 4 years
2.8751% PA
4.7501% PA
For 5 years
2.8751% PA
4.8751% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 09-11-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.6046% PA
1.3546% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.7309% PA
1.4809% PA
For 12 Months
0.8873% PA
1.7623% PA
For 2 Years
0.8873% PA
2.2623% PA
For 3 Years
0.8873% PA
2.5123% PA
For 4 years
0.8873% PA
2.7623% PA
For 5 years
0.8873% PA
2.8873% PA
EURO
VALUE 09-11-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.1089% PA
0.8589% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0761% PA
0.8261% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0256% PA
0.8494% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0256% PA
1.3494% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0256% PA
1.5994% PA
For 4 years
-0.0256% PA
1.8494% PA
For 5 years
-0.0256% PA
1.9744% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 09-11-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1505% PA
0.5995% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2412% PA
0.5088% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1265% PA
0.7485% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1265% PA
1.2485% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1265% PA
1.4985% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1265% PA
1.7485% PA
For 5 years
-0.1265% PA
1.8735% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Nov 9 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee