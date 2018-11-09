Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Nov 9 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 09-11-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.3511% PA

3.1011% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.5935% PA

3.3435% PA

For 12 months

2.8751% PA

3.7501% PA

For 2 Years

2.8751% PA

4.2501% PA

For 3 Years

2.8751% PA

4.5001% PA

For 4 years

2.8751% PA

4.7501% PA

For 5 years

2.8751% PA

4.8751% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 09-11-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.6046% PA

1.3546% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.7309% PA

1.4809% PA

For 12 Months

0.8873% PA

1.7623% PA

For 2 Years

0.8873% PA

2.2623% PA

For 3 Years

0.8873% PA

2.5123% PA

For 4 years

0.8873% PA

2.7623% PA

For 5 years

0.8873% PA

2.8873% PA

EURO

VALUE 09-11-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.1089% PA

0.8589% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0761% PA

0.8261% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0256% PA

0.8494% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0256% PA

1.3494% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0256% PA

1.5994% PA

For 4 years

-0.0256% PA

1.8494% PA

For 5 years

-0.0256% PA

1.9744% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 09-11-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1505% PA

0.5995% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2412% PA

0.5088% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1265% PA

0.7485% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1265% PA

1.2485% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1265% PA

1.4985% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1265% PA

1.7485% PA

For 5 years

-0.1265% PA

1.8735% PA