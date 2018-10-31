Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 31-10-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.2766% PA

3.0266% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.5318% PA

3.2818% PA

For 12 months

2.8138% PA

3.6888% PA

For 2 Years

2.8138% PA

4.1888% PA

For 3 Years

2.8138% PA

4.4318% PA

For 4 years

2.8138% PA

4.6888% PA

For 5 years

2.8138% PA

4.8138% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 31-10-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5641% PA

1.3141% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.6678% PA

1.4178% PA

For 12 Months

0.7993% PA

1.6743% PA

For 2 Years

0.7993% PA

2.1743% PA

For 3 Years

0.7993% PA

2.4243% PA

For 4 years

0.7993% PA

2.6743% PA

For 5 years

0.7993% PA

2.7993% PA

EURO

VALUE 31-10-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.1071% PA

0.8571% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0751% PA

0.8251% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0426% PA

0.8324% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0426% PA

1.3324% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0426% PA

1.5824% PA

For 4 years

-0.0426% PA

1.8324% PA

For 5 years

-0.0426% PA

1.9574% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 31-10-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1600% PA

0.5900% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2345% PA

0.5155% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1212% PA

0.7538% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1212% PA

1.2538% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1212% PA

1.5038% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1212% PA

1.7538% PA

For 5 years

-0.1212% PA

1.8788% PA