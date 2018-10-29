KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
ETHERIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 29-10-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.2593% PA
3.0093% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.5241% PA
3.2741% PA
For 12 months
2.8018% PA
3.6768% PA
For 2 Years
2.8018% PA
4.1768% PA
For 3 Years
2.8018% PA
4.4268% PA
For 4 years
2.8018% PA
4.6768% PA
For 5 years
2.8018% PA
4.8018% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 29-10-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5587% PA
1.3087% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.6623% PA
1.4123% PA
For 12 Months
0.8200% PA
1.6950% PA
For 2 Years
0.8200% PA
2.1950% PA
For 3 Years
0.8200% PA
2.4450% PA
For 4 years
0.8200% PA
2.6950% PA
For 5 years
0.8200% PA
2.8200% PA
EURO
VALUE 29-10-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.0990% PA
0.8490% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0730% PA
0.8226% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0413% PA
0.8337% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0413% PA
1.3337% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0413% PA
1.5837% PA
For 4 years
-0.0413% PA
1.8337% PA
For 5 years
-0.0413% PA
1.9587% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 29-10-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1548% PA
0.5952% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2353% PA
0.5163% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1193% PA
0.7557% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1193% PA
1.2557% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1193% PA
1.5057% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1193% PA
1.7557% PA
For 5 years
-0.1193% PA
1.8807% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
