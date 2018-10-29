Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 29-10-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.2593% PA

3.0093% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.5241% PA

3.2741% PA

For 12 months

2.8018% PA

3.6768% PA

For 2 Years

2.8018% PA

4.1768% PA

For 3 Years

2.8018% PA

4.4268% PA

For 4 years

2.8018% PA

4.6768% PA

For 5 years

2.8018% PA

4.8018% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 29-10-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5587% PA

1.3087% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.6623% PA

1.4123% PA

For 12 Months

0.8200% PA

1.6950% PA

For 2 Years

0.8200% PA

2.1950% PA

For 3 Years

0.8200% PA

2.4450% PA

For 4 years

0.8200% PA

2.6950% PA

For 5 years

0.8200% PA

2.8200% PA

EURO

VALUE 29-10-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.0990% PA

0.8490% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0730% PA

0.8226% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0413% PA

0.8337% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0413% PA

1.3337% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0413% PA

1.5837% PA

For 4 years

-0.0413% PA

1.8337% PA

For 5 years

-0.0413% PA

1.9587% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 29-10-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1548% PA

0.5952% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2353% PA

0.5163% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1193% PA

0.7557% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1193% PA

1.2557% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1193% PA

1.5057% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1193% PA

1.7557% PA

For 5 years

-0.1193% PA

1.8807% PA